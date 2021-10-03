Rotorua Lakes Council closed for deep clean after 'loose' Covid contact

Rotorua Lakes Council is closed today for a precautionary deep clean. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Lakes Council has closed today for a Covid-19 related deep clean which is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

The council said in a statement this afternoon: "This follows advice that a staff member is deemed a 'loose' contact in relation to a confirmed case of Covid-19 and while this is deemed a very low risk, the decision was made to close the building to enable a deep clean to be undertaken."

"Given our duty of care to both staff and the public, we are acting with an abundance of caution to mitigate any risk," the council's chief executive Geoff Williams said.

"Staff will work from home and the building will undergo a deep clean today. We expect we should be able to re-open tomorrow."

The statement said, under alert level 2, staff had been managing numbers in the Civic Centre so not all staff have been working from the office and the public had had direct access to only the Customer Centre, with processes in place to escort people needing to access other areas.

Health officials announced yesterday that there were two new community cases in Hamilton and Raglan plunging parts of the Waikato back into Alert Level 3 last night.

The pair are known to each other.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning confirmed that additional cases had been confirmed in Raglan overnight - said to be household contacts of one of two new Waikato-based people who tested positive for Covid.

Cabinet meets today to consider Auckland's alert level.