“We know that his deep love for Rotoiti and our wider community brought him strength and purpose. Above all, Phill cherished his whānau, to whom we extend our deepest aroha and condolences.”
Lakes Community Board councillor representative Fisher Wang hailed Thomass as a champion for Rotorua’s lakes communities, saying he “dedicated much of his life” to protecting and enhancing the region’s lakes and lakeside communities.
“Because of his leadership, many will benefit from his work and the legacy he leaves for generations to come,” Wang said in a Facebook post.
“My love and thoughts are with Phill’s whānau, whom he absolutely loved and would beam with joy whenever he spoke about them during our catchups.
