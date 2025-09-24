“We know that his deep love for Rotoiti and our wider community brought him strength and purpose. Above all, Phill cherished his whānau, to whom we extend our deepest aroha and condolences.”

Lakes Community Board councillor representative Fisher Wang hailed Thomass as a champion for Rotorua’s lakes communities, saying he “dedicated much of his life” to protecting and enhancing the region’s lakes and lakeside communities.

“Because of his leadership, many will benefit from his work and the legacy he leaves for generations to come,” Wang said in a Facebook post.

“My love and thoughts are with Phill’s whānau, whom he absolutely loved and would beam with joy whenever he spoke about them during our catchups.

The Rotorua Lakes Council's Lakes Community Board (from left) Nick Chater, Jim Stanton, Fred Stevens and Phill Thomass in 2016. Photo / Ben Fraser.

“Thank you for your service, humour, honesty and, most importantly, your friendship.”

Board deputy chair Nick Chater knew Thomass for nine years and hailed him as a “good, gentle and kind man” who had an “intricate knowledge” of the issues facing lakeside communities.

“The biggest thing that always shone about Phil was his absolute commitment to his community and his absolute 100% love of the lakes,” Chater said.

Rotorua Lakes Community Board chairman Phill Thomass. Photo / Laura Smith

“He had a huge depth of knowledge about what the issues were and he was a fighter.

“He wasn’t scared of taking council on about things he really believed in. But it was never for his personal gain it was all about what the lakes wanted and the people.”

Fellow board member Jennifer Rothwell described Thomass as “a committed individual who worked tirelessly” for the lakeside communities and said his passing will be a “huge loss”.

Phill Thomass with Chorus general manager of frontier Anna Mitchell and Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell at the recent fibre launch. Photo / Supplied

“He was a leader but also just an excellent friend as well as being a colleague and he absolutely treasured his family,” she said. “He’ll be sorely missed.”

A statement from the Lake Rotoiti Community Association, of which Thomass was a long-time member, said “his loss will be felt for years to come”.

They highlighted the playground at Hinehopu, boat ramp at Kōmuhumuhu and fibre extension into lakeside communities as some of Thomass’s biggest achievements.

“Phill worked tirelessly to be the voice of Lakeside communities.”

Thomass was a member of the Lakes Community Board since 2013 and had put his name forward for re-election in this year’s local elections.

However, only three nominees came forward for the four available roles, meaning a byelection was already set to take place later this year.

Electoral officer Warwick Lampp said there would now be two roles available at the byelection.

Thomass is the second election candidate to die in as many days, following the death yesterday of Coromandel-Colville Community Board candidate Danny Topia in Thames-Coromandel.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.