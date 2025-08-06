Four seats are available, but only three people put their names forward for the 2025 local elections: current chairman Phill Thomass and incumbents Jennifer Rothwell and Peter MacMillan.

Nick Chater has stepped aside after nine years to run for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, with nobody putting their hand up to replace him.

Thomass called the lack of nominations “disappointing” but “understandable” considering the low remuneration, declining interest in local government and the impact of online abuse – especially for women.

“Women get it a lot worse than men,” said Thomass. “Talking to councillors and board members elsewhere, some of the abuse women get is horrific.”

Rotorua Lakes Community Board chairman Phill Thomass. Photo / Laura Smith

A 2024 study from the University of Otago revealed 98% of New Zealand ministers had experienced abuse, with 96% targeted on social media. Women ministers reported frequent misogyny and racism, with threats including sexual violence and harm to family.

A 2022 Local Government New Zealand survey showed half of local officials faced racism or gender discrimination.

In response, the organisation released a safety guide for elected and potential members in May.

It came the same week as Minister for Women Nicola Grigg announced an online harm prevention toolkit to help women navigate digital abuse.

In April, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell shared some of the online abuse she had faced, including extreme language and threats of violence.

Rothwell agreed with Thomass that low pay and political apathy played a role in the lack of nominations, while also pointing out a low public awareness of the board’s existence.

She would love to welcome “new blood” to the board, but said prospective members will need to be resilient.

“There are just trolls everywhere, and I know there has been quite a bit of that going on for some of the more prominent candidates in council,” she said.

Rotorua Lakes Community Board member Jennifer Rothwell. Photo / Andrew Warner

“You do have to have strong skin if you’re going to be putting yourself into the public arena.”

It is not the first time the board has struggled for nominees. In 2022, no election contest was needed because only four people were nominated.

MacMillan said it was “sad” there were not enough nominees for an election and suggested the pay involved would not lure potential candidates.

In 2024-25, the annual pay for a board member was set at $9323 by the Remuneration Authority, with the chairperson’s set at $18,645. But for MacMillan, the benefits were more intangible.

“It’s not about money, it’s about community,” he said.

“For me, it’s been a fantastic experience. I’ve only been there one term, but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Outgoing Rotorua Lakes Community Board member Nick Chater.

Outgoing member Chater, who said he never experienced any abuse in his nine years on the board, shared MacMillan’s sentiment and implored interested residents to run.

“You can’t change the whole world, but you can change the world around you,” he said.

“If you want to be proactive, the community board is a great way to start.”

Thomass, Rothwell and MacMillan will be elected to the board again, with the fourth member to be decided at a byelection.

Electoral officer Warwick Lampp said nominations were likely to open in November, with voting open until late December.

Depending on the level of interest, a new board member could be announced then, or by March if a vote is necessary.

Lampp did not have an immediate estimate for how much the byelection would cost.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in Britain for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.