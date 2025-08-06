There are 'trolls everywhere', a local politician says. Photo / 123rf
A lack of candidates has forced a byelection for the Rotorua Lakes Community Board later this year.
Low pay and political disengagement, as well as concerns about public abuse, have all contributed to the shortfall, according to current members.
The board was established in 2007 to better represent rural lakesidecommunities such as Hamurana, Rotoiti, Rotoehu, Rotoma, Ōkāreka and Tarawera.
The board acts as a conduit between the communities and Rotorua Lakes Council regarding issues ranging from toilet blocks and pathways to flood risks, fibre internet or the new Rotoiti basketball courts.
Four seats are available, but only three people put their names forward for the 2025 local elections: current chairman Phill Thomass and incumbents Jennifer Rothwell and Peter MacMillan.
Nick Chater has stepped aside after nine years to run for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, with nobody putting their hand up to replace him.
Thomass called the lack of nominations “disappointing” but “understandable” considering the low remuneration, declining interest in local government and the impact of online abuse – especially for women.
“Women get it a lot worse than men,” said Thomass. “Talking to councillors and board members elsewhere, some of the abuse women get is horrific.”
A 2024 study from the University of Otago revealed 98% of New Zealand ministers had experienced abuse, with 96% targeted on social media. Women ministers reported frequent misogyny and racism, with threats including sexual violence and harm to family.
A 2022 Local Government New Zealand survey showed half of local officials faced racism or gender discrimination.
In response, the organisation released a safety guide for elected and potential members in May.
It came the same week as Minister for Women Nicola Grigg announced an online harm prevention toolkit to help women navigate digital abuse.
“If you want to be proactive, the community board is a great way to start.”
Thomass, Rothwell and MacMillan will be elected to the board again, with the fourth member to be decided at a byelection.
Electoral officer Warwick Lampp said nominations were likely to open in November, with voting open until late December.
Depending on the level of interest, a new board member could be announced then, or by March if a vote is necessary.
Lampp did not have an immediate estimate for how much the byelection would cost.
