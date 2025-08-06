Advertisement
Rotorua Lakes Board byelection: Abuse and low pay blamed for candidate shortage

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

There are 'trolls everywhere', a local politician says. Photo / 123rf

A lack of candidates has forced a byelection for the Rotorua Lakes Community Board later this year.

Low pay and political disengagement, as well as concerns about public abuse, have all contributed to the shortfall, according to current members.

The board was established in 2007 to better represent rural lakeside

