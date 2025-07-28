Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Rotorua benefits from internet fibre rollout

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

At the completed Rotoiti community site are Rotorua Lakes Community Board chairman Phill Thomass (left), Chorus general manager of network operations Marcus Wofinden, Chorus general manager of frontier Anna Mitchell and Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Supplied

At the completed Rotoiti community site are Rotorua Lakes Community Board chairman Phill Thomass (left), Chorus general manager of network operations Marcus Wofinden, Chorus general manager of frontier Anna Mitchell and Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell has hailed the expansion of New Zealand’s fibre network, as hundreds more homes can tap into faster internet.

One community leader labelled it a “game-changer” for rural communities that had struggled with patchy coverage and unreliable internet access.

Ten areas will benefit from the completion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save