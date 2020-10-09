Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua housing crisis: Rising house and rent prices fuelling homelessness

6 minutes to read

The numbers behind the housing crisis have been revealed. Photo / File

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Cira Olivier

Rotorua rents and house prices have soared to the extent homes now cost more than 18 times the median income and rents are up 64 per cent in five years.

And as the

