Footage of a Rotorua house fire that injured one person. Video / Supplied

Footage of a Rotorua house fire that injured one person. Video / Supplied

A house fire that injured a woman in Rotorua was caused by “unattended cooking”, authorities say.

Fire crews were called to the Perepe St address in Mangakakahi in the early hours of Monday morning and found a house fully involved in fire.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to Waikato Hospital with burns to her foot, shoulder and hand.

A Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Waikato said the woman remained stable on a ward today.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson today said the cause of this fire had been identified as “unattended cooking”.

“It is not being treated as suspicious.”

The mother of the injured woman told the Rotorua Daily Post her daughter was alone and asleep in bed when the fire ripped through the two-bedroom flat.



