Fire appliances on Ranginui St, Rotorua

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Ngongotahā this morning.

Multiple fire appliances can be seen on Ranginui St in the Rotorua suburb.

Smoke is billowing from a rear property, a photographer on the scene said.

The smoke is thick and quite suffocating on street level at times, he said.

The road is cordoned off at the Ranginui St and Waiteti Rd intersection.

More to come.