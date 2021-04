Firefighters were called to Quest Rotorua Central. Photo / Supplied

A hotel in the Rotorua CBD has been evacuated this evening after a fire alarm.

Firefighters were called to Quest Rotorua Central in Hinemoa St at 5.12.

Two fire appliances pulled up, watched by guests and other passers-by from the street.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said firefighters attended but it appeared to be a false alarm.