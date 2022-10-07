Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua hospitality businesses plan shutdown in Government protest over staff and immigration issues

Kelly Makiha
Rotorua restaurateur Ray Singh has had the toughest three months of his career with difficulty getting staff.

A prominent Rotorua restaurant owner is organising a mass shutdown in protest to the Government over "chronic" staff shortages and what he and other operators say is a difficult and costly new immigration system.

