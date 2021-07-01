Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show bringing everything under one roof

Visitors will find everything under one roof. Photo / Supplied

Visitors will find everything under one roof. Photo / Supplied

Everything home and lifestyle is gathering under one roof to create a one-stop shop, while also giving people the opportunity to help out a good cause.

The Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show is coming up.

NZME event director regionals Renee Murray says there are more than 150 companies involved in this year's show, making it the largest home show of the year.

"With Covid forcing the cancellation of the show last year, this is the first time we have been back in Rotorua for two years, so we are very excited to be able to finally bring the show back."

She says visitors will find everything under one roof - featuring the latest in home renovation, kitchens and bathrooms, bedrooms, gardens, appliances, home decor and gourmet food.

"A popular part of the home show is the unique shopping available from luxury items like spa pools and new cars to metal wall art, ornaments and even delicious treats like sangria."

Renee says Hamills will be on site with its range of hunting and fishing gear. Clever Clogs will be exhibiting for the first time with its Sanita Footwear and Glerup slippers, and local manufacturing jeweller The Refinery will be showcasing its range of bespoke jewellery pieces designed and made especially for customers.

"Running for over 10 years now, the home show is a great event as it's a great chance to support local companies while having a great day out.

"It appeals to a wide range of visitors, from those looking at renovations and luxury items and also those visitors just wanting to shop and purchase artisan goods, home decor and more."

She says unfortunately, due to Covid, Rotorua Community Hospice had to cancel its main fundraiser, Harcourts Dancing For Hospice, last year.

"Normally bringing in over $150,000, this left a gaping hole in their fundraising goal and this is a crucial time to support a local charity that needs help from the community.

"Although we can't completely fill that gaping hole we can help by partnering with Rotorua Hospice to assist them in fundraising and exposure at an event that brings in thousands of local visitors."

Suzanne Paul having a great time at an NZME Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show. Photo / Supplied

Renee says if you buy your discounted entry ticket via GrabOne before the show, there is an option to add a $2 or $5 donation to Hospice with your GrabOne ticket purchase.

Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing co-ordinator Denise Byrne says while Hospice care is free to people using its services, it costs a lot to provide.

"Each year we need to raise $1 million. Being chosen as the charity partner for the Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show is a wonderful way for us to raise awareness of the services we provide, along with raising much-needed funds.

"All monies donated at the Rotorua Home Show will stay in the Rotorua community, helping us to provide free-of-charge care to people with life-limiting illnesses and their whānau."

She says by going along to the home show, people are not just supporting Rotorua Hospice but the incredible local firms exhibiting at the show.

"Shopping local is a great way to support our Rotorua business community.

"Whether you're planning your next DIY project or are just looking for inspiration, the home show really does have something for everyone.

"Come say hello to the Hospice team at stand 160."

The details

- What: Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show

- When: Friday, July 9, to Sunday, July 11, 10am to 5pm (Fri-Sat), 10am to 4pm (Sun)

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Tickets: Door sale $5 all weekend or via GrabOne with donation option to Hospice