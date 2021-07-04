Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show opportunity to support local businesses

The Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show bustles with people checking out all the stalls. Photo / NZME

Those who enjoy checking out and supporting local businesses will have plenty of opportunity to do so at an upcoming one-stop show event.

The Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show starts today, with everything home and lifestyle gathering under one roof.

NZME event director regionals Renee Murray says there are more than 150 companies involved in this year's show, making it the largest home show of the year.

She says visitors will find everything under one roof - featuring the latest in home renovation, kitchens and bathrooms, bedrooms, gardens, appliances, home decor and gourmet food.

Gamble & Stone and Superfurn Furniture are two of the local businesses that will have sites at the show, and co-owner Angela Gamble says this is because they want to put the businesses back on the map.

She says it is important for them to have a presence for the locals and show that they are still there.

Gamble & Stone has only been open for two-and-a-half years so it's a great chance to showcase the business, she says.

"We need to support local people and it's important that a lot of smaller local businesses can have a platform where they can showcase their products.

"Come and support it. It's a great opportunity to see and try new things."

Flooring Design Rotorua is also a local business that will be at the show, and owner Dan McBride says this will be their sixth year there.

He says it's always been good for business and it's good to be able to support local businesses.

Renee Murphy says, "Running for over 10 years now, the home show is a great event as it's a great chance to support local companies while having a great day out.

"It appeals to a wide range of visitors, from those looking at renovations and luxury items and also those visitors just wanting to shop and purchase artisan goods, home decor and more."

Renee says if you buy your discounted entry ticket via GrabOne before the show, there is an option to add a $2 or $5 donation to Hospice with your GrabOne ticket purchase.

The details

- What: Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show

- When: Friday, July 9, to Sunday, July 11, 10am to 5pm (Fri-Sat), 10am to 4pm (Sun)

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Tickets: Door sale $5 all weekend or via GrabOne with donation option to Hospice