They have said that after hitting Johnson, the motorcyclist stopped further down the road, did a U-turn and drove off towards Clayton Rd, passing Johnson as he lay on the ground.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen of the Rotorua CIB said the motorbike was believed to be a black and gold Kawasaki Ninja 600cc, and the rider had a distinctive full-length tattoo on his left leg.

Police have released images of a motorcyclist they suspect hit Paige Johnson on Edmund Rd. Photo / Supplied

Van Kempen said further CCTV footage provided by the public showed the rider travelled from Edmund Rd to Clayton Rd, then along Thomas Rd and into Gordon Rd, heading east.

He said there had been a significant police presence today in that area and police were going door-to-door speaking with residents.

“The response has been extremely positive, with several valuable pieces of information being received.”

Police say the motorcyclist wanted in connection to in a fatal collision on Edmund Rd was riding a black and gold Kawasaki Ninja 600cc bike. Photo / Supplied

He said police had received calls and online reports in response to previous appeals for information, and wanted to thank everyone for coming forward.

“We are now appealing for further public assistance to identify and locate the rider of the motorcycle involved.”

Van Kempen said police continued to support Paige’s family, who were devastated by his loss.

“Both Paige’s family and police reiterate our appeal to anyone with knowledge of this incident, the motorcycle, or its rider to contact police – either directly or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

“We also want to reiterate our appeal to the motorcyclist to come forward and do the right thing – both for their own sake and for Paige’s grieving family.

“We know Paige’s death will likely be weighing heavily on this person, and it is important that we speak to them to understand the full picture of what occurred.”

Van Kempen said police also reminded the community that helping anyone involved in this incident in a way that intentionally hindered the police investigation could have serious consequences.

Can you help? Call 105 and quote Operation Simpson, reference number 250615/1168, or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

