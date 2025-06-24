Police say the motorcyclist suspected of being involved in a fatal Edmund Rd collision had a full-length left leg tattoo and was riding a black and gold Kawasaki Ninja 600cc bike.
New CCTV images have been released as police move in on the wanted motorcyclist, focusinginquiries in the Western Heights area of Rotorua.
Johnson, 24, died on June 11, three days after he was allegedly knocked down by a motorcyclist as he crossed a pedestrian crossing on Edmund Rd just before 2.15pm.
Police and a witness have said the motorcyclist overtook a car that had stopped at the pedestrian crossing to let Johnson pass.
They have said that after hitting Johnson, the motorcyclist stopped further down the road, did a U-turn and drove off towards Clayton Rd, passing Johnson as he lay on the ground.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen of the Rotorua CIB said the motorbike was believed to be a black and gold Kawasaki Ninja 600cc, and the rider had a distinctive full-length tattoo on his left leg.
Van Kempen said further CCTV footage provided by the public showed the rider travelled from Edmund Rd to Clayton Rd, then along Thomas Rd and into Gordon Rd, heading east.
He said there had been a significant police presence today in that area and police were going door-to-door speaking with residents.