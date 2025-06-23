A police spokesman said they had received several responses after their appeal for information, but were unable to identify the motorcyclist.

The spokesman said they continued to appeal for information.

Police have released footage of a motorcyclist they want to speak to after a fatal accident on Edmund Rd.

The CCTV footage has been circulated widely on social media since the photographs were released last Thursday.

The Bay of Plenty and Taupō police Facebook page’s post appealing for information alone has had more than 2200 online “shares”.

Police previously said the rider overtook a stationary vehicle waiting for Johnson to cross the road and struck him on the crossing.

The rider U-turned and rode back towards the crossing, but did not stop or check on Johnson. The rider fled towards Clayton Rd.

Last week Johnson’s sister, Natika Matthews, told the Rotorua Daily Post her family considered him a “superhero”.

Police have released footage of this motorcyclist connected to a fatal incident on Edmund Rd.

She said he fought brain cancer as a child and was deaf and blind.

However, he had been excited to gain his independence two months ago by moving into his own rental property.

Matthews said it was heart-breaking as her brother was determined to live a normal life despite his disabilities.

Johnson’s family was approached for comment today.

Can you help police identify this motorcyclist?

Police said the front of the motorbike was believed to have been damaged in the crash.

Can you help? Call 105 and quote reference number 250615/1168, or phone anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.