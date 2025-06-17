Advertisement
Rotorua Edmund Rd hit-and-run: Police release CCTV image of rider

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
Police have released CCTV footage of the motorcyclist they believe is responsible for the hit-and-run of Paige Johnson on Edmund Rd on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Police have released CCTV footage of the motorcyclist they believe is responsible for the hit-and-run of Paige Johnson on Edmund Rd on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Police have released a security camera image of a motorcyclist they say ran over a blind and deaf cancer survivor on Edmund Rd in Rotorua on Sunday.

Police say the rider involved in the hit-and-run needs to do the right thing and come forward.

The family of the critically

