Police say the rider overtook a stationary vehicle waiting for Johnson to cross, and then struck him on the crossing.

The rider then did a U-turn and drove back towards the crossing, but did not stop or check on the victim. The rider then fled the scene.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Wilkinson of the Rotorua police saida large team was in the early stages of gathering evidence.

“Police have obtained CCTV footage of the motorcycle shortly after the crash showing the motorcycle turning left on to Clayton Rd and travelling in the direction of Gem St.

“We would like the rider to do the right thing and come forward and speak to us about what happened.”

Police cordon on Rotorua's Edmund Rd following a hit and run incident. Photo / Ben Fraser

He said someone would know who this rider was and police were appealing to those people to act on their conscience and contact them.

“The family of the injured man are understandably upset about the circumstances of this incident. They are appealing for members of the public to come forward with information about the rider.”

Wilkinson said police would like to hear from any other witnesses to the crash or the rider, and he asked them to contact police as soon as possible.

Johnson’s sister, Natika Matthews, told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning her brother was excited to gain his independence two months ago by moving into his own solo rental property.

She said her brother was not doing well in hospital and was having constant brain bleeds.

She said the motorcyclist responsible needed to come forward and the whānau would not stop until they got justice for her brother.

“Our family will be pushing this … We want to raise awareness about all of this and the more we have people talking about it, the more he will be talked about.

“We will constantly talk about this until we find the man.”

Matthews said it was heartbreaking as her brother was determined to live a normal life despite his disabilities.

“In our family’s eyes, he’s a superhero.”

She said her family wanted to thank the couple who were with her brother immediately after he was hit.

“I know it wasn’t pretty but deep down in my family’s heart it means a lot. My family really need help with any information concerning the accident, absolutely anything.”

Anyone who could help was asked to call 105 and quote reference number P062875068, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.