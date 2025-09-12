Lum was granted electronically monitored bail. His address cannot be disclosed.
His bail terms include that he is not allowed to associate with Gary John Scott, a co-accused.
He will reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on November 7.
Scott’s case was called in the High Court at Rotorua this morning before Justice Kiri Tahana.
Crown prosecutor Anna McConachy said the Crown amended the original charge of accessory after the fact of manslaughter to one of willfully perverting the course of justice.
Scott, 55, from Rotorua, who is in custody, is accused of disposing of the motorbike Lum was riding to enable him to avoid arrest.
Scott, whose presence was excused by the court at today’s hearing, had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges – including unrelated charges of possession of a shotgun, cultivating cannabis and receiving various Makita tools valued at $5000. He was yet to plead to the amended charge.
His lawyer, Matthew Jenkins, said he wasn’t aware the court had excused his client from today’s hearing and said it meant he could not discuss the amended charge with him.
Justice Tahana agreed to remand Scott for another case review hearing on September 26, when he was to plead.
The maximum penalty for manslaughter is life imprisonment, and the maximum penalty for willfully perverting the course of justice is seven years’ jail.