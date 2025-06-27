Paige Johnson, inset, died after being hit by a motorcycle on Edmund Rd on June 15. Photo / Ben Fraser
A Rotorua man is accused of disposing of a motorbike ridden by a 31-year-old charged with killing deaf and blind pedestrian Paige Johnson.
Riki Lum, 31, from Hamilton, was arrested in Hamilton on Wednesday and charged with Johnson’s manslaughter. A second man has been charged with getting rid of thebike Lum was riding, after Johnson’s death.
Lum is accused of riding a motorcycle when he struck Johnson as the 24-year-old tried to cross an Edmund Rd pedestrian crossing on June 15. Johnson suffered critical injuries and was flown to Waikato Hospital, but died on June 18.
Police alleged the rider did a U-turn and drove off from the scene.
A 10-day search for the rider included the release of CCTV footage of the man believed to be riding the motorcycle.
The second man charged was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday.
He is charged with being an accessory after the fact of manslaughter, and unrelated charges of possession of a shotgun, cultivating cannabis and receiving various Makita tools valued at $5000.
A charging document supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post by the court said it was alleged that between June 15 and June 25 at Rotorua the man actively suppressed evidence against Lum by disposing of the motorbike in order to enable him to avoid arrest.