Paige Johnson, inset, died after being hit by a motorcycle on Edmund Rd on June 15. Photo / Ben Fraser

A Rotorua man is accused of disposing of a motorbike ridden by a 31-year-old charged with killing deaf and blind pedestrian Paige Johnson.

Riki Lum, 31, from Hamilton, was arrested in Hamilton on Wednesday and charged with Johnson’s manslaughter. A second man has been charged with getting rid of the bike Lum was riding, after Johnson’s death.

Lum is accused of riding a motorcycle when he struck Johnson as the 24-year-old tried to cross an Edmund Rd pedestrian crossing on June 15. Johnson suffered critical injuries and was flown to Waikato Hospital, but died on June 18.

A CCTV image released by police of the motorcyclist they believe to be involved in the death of Paige Johnson. Photo / Supplied

Police alleged the rider did a U-turn and drove off from the scene.