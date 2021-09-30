Rotorua Hindi School will be launching to share culture and tradition

Rotorua Hindi School will operate from Playtopia Educare. Photo / Supplied

There will be excitement in the air at Playtopia Educare as a new school brimming with culture launches its classes.

The Rotorua Hindi School will be formally launched tomorrow at 11am, which is the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanti).

The school will run weekly, initially on Saturdays, operating from Playtopia Educare at 2 Ti St.

On September 14, 2021, the day of Hindi Diwas (Hindi Language celebrations), the Hindu Council of New Zealand discussed starting Hindi classes in Rotorua for the benefit of Indian children and others who are interested in learning the language.

Learning a language is a great way to get introduced to a new culture, tradition and country, and is a means to enable better social cohesion.

For students of Indian origin, it will also provide a means to stay connected with their language.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year with an aim to raise awareness about the language.

In 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had recognised and adopted Hindi in Devanagari script as the official language of the country.

This year, Hindi Diwas Day happened in the same week as the Māori Language Week (September 13 to 19).

At first, spoken Hindi classes will be conducted for the Rotorua public by volunteer teachers and, over time, written script and proper syllabus will be introduced as a formal Hindi School.

Professor Guna Magesan, general secretary of the Hindu Council of New Zealand, says they have spoken to Indian High Commission and Wellington Hindi School organisers regarding Rotorua Hindi School.

"They are very happy to support with teaching materials and share their experience."

Following Hindi classes, several community-related activities such as yoga, meditation/mindfulness, and dance fitness have also been planned.

Playtopia Educare offers before-school, after-school care and holiday programmes for children aged 5-13 years, the same age group as for Hindi language classes. However, the Hindi language classes are open to anyone.

The school is looking for Hindi teachers who are passionate in teaching Hindi to young children.

Those interested can send their CVs to rotoruahindischool@gmail.com with a copy to hindu.nz@gmail.com