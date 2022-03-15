A helicopter and monsoon bucket is being used to fight the scrub fire. Photo / Andrew Warner

A scrub fire is burning at Sulphur Point in Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the scrub fire was about 30 metres by 50 metres in size and two fire appliances, two water tankers and one helicopter had responded to the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the incident at 1.30pm.

The spokesperson understood there was "quite a lot of smoke" that might be drifting across properties.

There was no indication of the extent of damage at this stage.

A photographer at the scene says a helicopter with a monsoon bucket is dumping water scooped from Lake Rotorua on the blaze.

He said the fire is in the tea tree and scrub in an area where fires have started before.

A strong smell of smoke is wafting over the Government Gardens.