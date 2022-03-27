Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua health: Community advocate says there are inequities in whānau accessing care

7 minutes to read
Some low-income families face barriers to accessing healthcare. Photo / Getty Images

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

A community advocate for one of the country's most deprived areas says a Rotorua GP shortage highlights inequity and ''systemic racism''.

Rotorua, along with other areas in the Bay of Plenty and New Zealand, is

