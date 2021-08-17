Rotorua Girls' and Boys' High production set to bring the heat this week

Prodcution, Once on this Island's opening night is this Friday. Photo / Supplied

The Caribbean heat and the rich sounds of Calypso will be on full display in the Rotorua Girls' High production, Once on this Island.

They will join Rotorua Boys' High School and months of rehearsals will come to an end this Friday on opening night.

Once on this Island, is a fable of love, death and temperamental deities, set in the French Atillies.

It's a story of a romance between a fearless peasant girl, Ti Moune (played by Dee Jay Selwyn) and a rich, city boy called Daniel (Matiu Rata-Boynton) whom she saves from death.

The power of love brings two divided cultures together.

This musical is a Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, and has received eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book, and Score.

"As soon as I heard the music and read the script for Once on this Island, I knew it was the perfect musical for a Rotorua Girls and Boys High production," director Bridget Donovan said.

"As contemporary fairy tales go, this show has just about everything you could want: an ambitious and romantic young woman at the centre of the story, a handsome man for her to love, and manipulative gods to toy with her tender hearts."

There are 41 cast members with many more in support roles backstage.

"The amazing talent far surpasses expectations people expect from a high school show," Donovan said.

This is the first production for Year 10 student, Dee Jay Selwyn who was chosen to play the lead, Ti Moune.

"I am thrilled to be a part of it. Singing and dancing has always been a big part of my life and I have been loving this experience."

Once on this Island will run from Friday, August 20 through to Saturday, August 28.

The details:

What: Once on this Island - Rotorua Girls' High Production

When: 7.30pm Friday, August 20 to Saturday, August 28

Where: Rotorua Girls' High School

Tickets: Adults $15, Students, $12 and Children

Tickets are available through the RGHS website, www.rghs.school.nz or at the school office on Old Taupo Rd.