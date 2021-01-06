Rotorua fishing: Trout tip scales as anglers' compliance praised by Fish & Game

James Fairbairn with a 3.5kg rainbow trout caught on Lake Rotoiti. Photo / Supplied

Fish & Game is delighted with the extent to which anglers have kept to the rules over the Christmas break.

A large number of trout fishers have been spoken to on local lakes, had their fishing licences checked, and have provided survey information about the success, or otherwise of their day's fishing.

Fish & Game's Anthony van Dorp said he was pleased with the excellent compliance to-date.

The fishing hasn't disappointed either with some excellent quality catches and catch-rates coming off several of the more popular summer locations.

Lake Rotoiti has recently seen one rainbow trout tipping the scales at 4.8kg and good fish have been reported from Tarawera and Okataina also.

Rapidly changing weather patterns including heavy afternoon rain and thunderstorms have slowed progress at the Lake Rotorua stream mouths. High lake water temperatures drive trout into the cold water inflows and enhance the angling however cooler and windy conditions have meant trout are happy to stay in deeper water.

Matt Osborne of Fish & Game said the Rotorua stream mouths always fired at this time of year.

"It's just a matter of timing. If we get a cool front come through or the wind mixes the lakes surface water the fish push out deeper, but once things hot up the action will be back on for sure," he said.

Fish & Game ran a well attended how-to boat fishing tuition at Tarawera last weekend for anglers just coming to terms with the challenges of trout fishing.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for beginners to grasp," Osborne said.

"It's not too tricky, and even if you haven't fished for trout before all you need to do is focus on some simple basics. Often anglers know it, but just need a refresher.

"Our new 'trout fishing made easy' web page is for shore-based fishers but it's full of useful tips for beginners. It's a great place to get started in trout fishing" he said.

The website can be visited here.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT