Fire crews battled a structure fire in Rotorua on Sunday night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to a cabin on fire in Western Heights around 7.40pm.

“The cabin was 4m by 6m and was fully involved in fire when crews arrived,” she said.

“No one was in the cabin and it did not appear to be suspicious.”