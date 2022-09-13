The decision has been made to not restart the Rotorua Farmers Market in 2022. Photo / Supplied

There will be no Rotorua Farmers Market for the rest of 2022.

Following a review of the markets, the decision was made to not restart the Rotorua Farmers Market this year and to boost support and grow the two popular local markets already in action.

Rotorua Lakes Council arts, culture and mahi toi manager Stewart Brown said it was not an easy decision to make.

"We have a very loyal group of vendors and visitors who would attend the Rotorua Farmers Market every Sunday morning, so it was always going to be a tough decision.

"However, in weighing up the cross-over in audiences between markets it made sense to focus on the two markets already running, and support those vendors who haven't already moved to one or both of those markets."

The Rotorua Farmers Market was closed in January 2022 when New Zealand went into red under the Covid traffic light system.

While the Rotorua Night Market returned to trade in April 2022, the decision was made to hold off restarting the Rotorua Farmers Market due to the difficulty in sourcing a good range of fresh produce during the winter months and maintaining a consistent level of vendors throughout the year.

Rotorua Night Market. Photo / Supplied

The delay in restarting also gave the opportunity to review all of the markets in Rotorua, understand their offering, audiences and strengths, to ensure any additional market would be viable and fill any product gaps.

With complimentary markets already in place, the decision was made to not restart the Farmers Market, and to support vendors into joining the Rotorua Night Market (Thursday evenings) and the Rotary Club of Rotorua North Kuirau Park Market (Saturday mornings).

Kuirau Park manager Garry Adlam has been supportive of the move and looks forward to working closely with the Rotorua Lakes Council team to promote both markets to locals and visitors alike.

"We can't wait to welcome the new stallholders to the Saturday market. Established over 30 years ago, the Kuirau Park Market moved into a larger market area in November 2020 and has gone from strength to strength."

As well as supporting vendors into joining the Kuirau Park Market, stallholders will be offered discounted site rates to trial the Rotorua Night Market.

Plans have also begun to create a mini-market using the Farmers Market barrows in the centre of the Night Market footprint.