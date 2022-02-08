Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua family heads to mediation with Tauranga Farmers over 'racial profiling' allegations

5 minutes to read
Carver Hamiora Te Kirikaramu presents Aiomai Nuku-Tarawhiti with carvings ahead of Friday's mediation process. Photo / Supplied

Carver Hamiora Te Kirikaramu presents Aiomai Nuku-Tarawhiti with carvings ahead of Friday's mediation process. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

The family of cousins who say they were racially profiled at Farmers in Tauranga say they are "ready as can be" for mediation with the store's upper management on Friday.

The Human Rights Commission is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.