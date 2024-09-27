It doesn't matter if you are a competitive walker or looking at your first-ever event. Photo / XTERRA

The stage has been set for Rotorua’s Blue Lake and Whakarewarewa Forest to host off-road triathletes competing in Triathlon New Zealand’s community-focused national championship.

The 2025 Tri NZ Suzuki Series Cross Triathlon Championships will be incorporated into the Xterra Rotorua Festival, Triathlon NZ said in a statement.

Tri NZ chief executive officer Pete De Wet said it was great to have Xterra join the Triathlon New Zealand events.

“Cross Tri is an important part of our sport.

“I am hopeful we can continue to grow the popularity of this sport with this new alignment with Xterra.”