It is also a qualifier for the World Xterra Age Group and Xterra World Youth Championships.
The Rotorua festival will be held on April 5 next year, and participants can complete the bike and run legs off-road on mountain bikes and on trail runs.
Anna Russell, Tri NZ’s general manager of community, said she was confident the Cross Tri community would embrace the Xterra Rotorua Festival.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Xterra Rotorua Festival this season to deliver a great Tri NZ Suzuki Series experience for our passionate Cross Tri age groupers,” Russell said in the statement.
Bengy Barsanti, executive director at Xterra NZ, said in the statement the Tri NZ Suzuki Series endorsement added further gravitas to the already popular Rotorua Festival.
“Rotorua is truly the trail mecca of the world, what better place to host the national cross tri championships than in trail paradise.”
The addition of the Cross Triathlon will see a total of eight events taking place in the 2024-25 Tri NZ Suzuki Series.
Tri NZ Suzuki Series - 2024/25 Schedule
2024:
August 4: NZ Sprint & Schools Duathlon Championships (Ambury Park/Auckland City Tri Club)