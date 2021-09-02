Rotorua encouraged to embrace Conservation Week in any alert level

Exploring the Ngongotahā Nature Loop Track. Photo / Department of Conservation

With Conservation Week here, people are being encouraged to embrace nature at any alert level.

The 52nd annual Conservation Week runs from September 4 to 12.

Department of Conservation director-general Lou Sanson says this year's Conservation Week focus has had to change to reflect the changing alert levels.

She says, "Our team of rangers and fabulous community and iwi groups around the country had lots of great events planned, which we hope we will be able to hold at some point, but nature is adaptable, and so are we.

"Instead, we have come up with innovative ways to make Conversation Week happen online and at home with activities to connect people to nature – there is something for everyone."

Rotorua community ranger Catherine Noble encourages the community to check out www.doc.govt.nz for activity ideas to help head outside this Conservation Week.

The online activities range from taking a virtual walk to find penguins, kākāpō, or simply soaking up the views on a virtual Great Walk, joining a citizen science project, listening to a Sounds of Science podcast, downloading a new nature wallpaper for your phone lock screen, or taking part in a digital treasure hunt or daily quiz on the DoC website.

At home, activities include learning to try cooking with nature using things in your backyard, and a huge range of Toyota Kiwi Guardians activities, for which young people can earn medals.

She says a digital treasure hunt, the Kids Outside competition, involves making a tracking card to find out who is living in your backyard.



"Locally, we have collaborated with Te Aka Mauri/Rotorua Library with Wild at Art.

"Wild at Art is an art and poetry competition aimed to get kids to explore and think of what is happening in nature. This could be in their backyard, local park or nature walk."

Email naturalrotorua@doc.govt.nz for details and an entry form.

A boy checking a backyard possum trap. Photo / Department of Conservation

Catherine says we need to feel connected to the world, especially when coming out of a national lockdown.

"We can do this by taking a moment for nature and giving our minds a break.

"This can be as simple as walking with the whānau, listening to birdsong or even backyard trapping.

"We're spoilt for opportunities to connect with nature in Rotorua – we've got lots of natural bush, lakes and geothermal areas to visit."



She says a recent New Zealanders in the Outdoors survey showed a clear link between mental and physical health and the outdoors.

The survey asked respondents to describe the key benefits of spending time outdoors: 41 per cent referenced their mental health as a motivation, 35 per cent referenced physical health, and 34 per cent cited a desire for connection with nature.

Getting away from everyday routine and reflecting were also considered important.

Lou Sanson says, "It's great to see a huge range of non-traditional nature connection activities for people to get their nature fix at the moment, and our thousands of walks, camps, and huts will be ready for you when it's safe to return to the outdoors."