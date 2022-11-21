Aria's returned for their 75th birthday in the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono was named the Lockward New Zealand Aria Awards winner at a finals event at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Saturday night.

The singing event returned to Rotorua last week after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

New Zealand Aria Trust president Jo-Ann Le Grouw said that, five years ago, the Aria was the last event held at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre before the venue closed for a major refurbishment.

On Saturday it was the first event to use the new space, which is set for an official grand opening in February.

“Rotorua is so honoured to be able to have such a prestigious event held in its city and very honoured to be the first event held in the performing arts centre,” Le Grouw said.

She said the event was Australasia’s largest annual classical singing competition where the finalists were backed by a full professional orchestra — the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono performs with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra at the NZ Aria Awards in Rotorua's Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Tony Whitehead, Wildlight Photography

The Aria Trust’s 75th Festival of Song competition began at Novotel Rotorua Lakeside on Thursday.

Competitors had to enter three compulsory classes, Aria, Lieder Own Selection and 20th Century Art Song.

Grouw said 42 singers were registered to take part in the Aria — most were from New Zealand but others were from Australia and America.

Adjudicators Cheryl Barker and Richard Greager listened to contestants perform three times before the finals night.

On Friday, the best 10 were announced to go forward and sing at the finals on Saturday night.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono won the top prize at the 2022 NZ Aria Awards in Rotorua. Photo / Tony Whitehead, Wildlight Photography

Fonoti-Fuimaono sang aria Dein ist mein ganzes herz, from an opera by Franz Lehar, and won the competition’s top prize, a package valued at $20,000 sponsored by the Dame Malvina Major Foundation and presented by Major herself.

According to nzopera.com, Fonoti-Fuimaono is a tenor who is a Dame Malvina Major Foundation studio artist with New Zealand Opera this year while also studying music at Waikato University.

In second place was Michaela Cadwgan, who won $10,000 cash sponsored by Coombes Johnston BMW, and in third place was Samuel McKeever, who won $5000 cash sponsored by Geyser Community Foundation La Grouw prize.

Le Grouw previously told the Rotorua Daily Post it was a “world-class event” and she was grateful for its 40 volunteers and many local sponsors.

“This is the only classical singing competition in New Zealand which does not have an upper age limit [singers need to be over 18 years to enter] to enter, nor is it restricted to only New Zealanders.”

Two locals had entered the competition, Ellis Carrington and Maria Kapa.

A full list of category winners can be found at nzaria.co.nz












