Thirteen emergency housing motels in Rotorua are subject to resource consent applications. Photo / Stephen Parker

A Rotorua resident living "five doors away" from an emergency housing hotel has installed a 1.8m fence, gate and security system after continued "antisocial and aggressive" behaviour.

And a Fenton St hotel has spent nearly $130,000 on a fence to protect guests and staff and their vehicles.

Yesterday was day four of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development contracted emergency housing hearing at the Arawa Park Hotel.

Resource consent applications have been lodged by the ministry to allow 13 contracted motels operating in Rotorua to continue lawfully under the District Plan.

A hearing of submissions on the applications started on Monday before three independent commissioners - chairman David Hill, commissioner Sheena Tepania and commissioner Greg Hill.

On Monday and Tuesday, commissioners heard evidence from the ministry and Rotorua Lakes Council economic and social impact experts. On Wednesday, locals and members of resident lobby group Restore Rotorua had their chance to be heard.

Independent commissioner panel chairman David Hill. Photo / Andrew Warner

Yesterday, Glenholme resident Colleen Allen spoke about the impact of homeless people living in emergency housing "only five doors away from where we live".

Allen, who has lived in Rotorua for the past 35 years, said she and her husband owned several businesses in town and did volunteer work.

They built their retirement home five years ago with the anticipation of being close to town and the golf club.

But within 12 months, their mental health and wellbeing became affected due to the continued use of motels for homeless people.

Allen said she had witnessed "antisocial and aggressive" behaviour such as arguing and swearing.

On one occasion, people were "banging on my front door" to let them in.

Home alone and in a "frantic" state, she "raced around" locking all the doors and windows before calling the police.

Since then, she has put up a 1.8m fence, gate and installed cameras and alarms "all around my house".

Allen said she did not feel she could walk around her neighbourhood or feel safe working in her garden.

As a keen gardener, she would take vegetables from her garden to the homeless. She also gives them some of her groceries on the way home from the supermarket.

"My family are telling me to move out of town. That is not what we want to do ... we love Rotorua but the impact of the homeless ... has left us in a state of anguish."

Copthorne Hotel Rotorua general manager Blair Chalmers pictured in 2017. Photo / Stephen Parker

Copthorne Hotel Rotorua general manager Blair Chalmers said during his submission he had spent $129,000 on a fence at the front of the hotel which had made "a huge difference".

"It protects pretty much all of the guests and staff entering the premises and leaving and protecting their cars."

This helped stop damages and incidents from happening at the front of the hotel but not at the back.

Next year, he would be looking at installing a fence at the back at a cost of between $155,000 and $165,000.

"When you're struggling to make a profit or to break even to be fair, those are huge costs."

He called on the Government to define what the plan was moving forward.

"Because there will be businesses and there will be people that won't be here because of it."

His biggest concern was the safety of international tourists.

"You only need to have one or two incidents... and quickly the tap will turn off.

"If we don't get this kickback with international guests and people coming... I do not see my property being a hotel in this town in five years time."

Former Rotorua Lakes councillor Mark Gould said it was "dangerous" in parts of the Rotorua CBD during the day.

"During the current elections, I've walked around the Glenholme area and noticed very few residents walking this area apart from the block nearest the mall. People are just too afraid to leave their houses."

He suggested an 0800 number for Rotorua residents to call in cases of issues or concerns with homelessness so they could be dealt with "a lot quicker and faster".

Gould broke down in tears as he ended his submission.

"Rotorua people are at breaking point with the homeless issues. Please recommend no more homeless to be sent to Rotorua, please recommend no more excessive payments to motel operators. We need your help and we need it now."