Voyager 2023 media awards

Rotorua emergency housing fears: Glenholme ‘under siege’ again, says resident

Kelly Makiha
By
6 mins to read
Cars, including this one, were broken into in Rotorua.

An ‘‘angry’' Glenholme resident fears Rotorua is “under siege again” from what she believes are more issues stemming from some people in homeless motels - including crime, begging and people sleeping in doorways.

Carolyne Hall

