The chance to be on the cutting edge of cutting carbon emissions, engagement and investment were some of the 2022 mayoral candidates' ideas for keeping young people in Rotorua.

At a meeting hosted by Young and Local at the Pig and Whistle, Ben Sandford, Fletcher Tabuteau and Tania Tapsell were challenged on the topics of housing, youth retention and tourism.

Young and Local committee member Thomas Falconer said Friday's mayoral candidate meeting came about because some felt the candidates had not answered enough questions from young people in the lead-up to the local election.

Three of Rotorua's mayoral candidates met with the Young&Local community on Friday night. Photo / Maryana Garcia

"We want to get to know them a bit better and tonight is going to be a great opportunity to do that.

"The goal of Young and Local is to bring Rotorua's young people together and promote Rotorua to young people," Falconer told the candidates.

"The majority of Rotorua youth can't wait to move away when they turn 18 and after university, they never return.

"What would you do as mayor to help make Rotorua a great place for young people, to keep them here and bring more in?"

Fletcher Tabuteau said he wanted to offer young people the chance to be on the cutting edge of reducing carbon emissions. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Tabuteau said he wanted to offer young people the chance to be on the cutting edge of reducing carbon emissions.

"It's about making the city sexy," Tabuteau said.

"I want to make sure the education opportunities here in Rotorua are broad and exciting and enticing enough to keep people here."

Tabuteau said he was particularly passionate about the potential for jobs in geothermal and hydrogen energy.

"If they [Rotorua's young people] could be at the cutting edge of helping the world and New Zealand reduce carbon emissions that would be incredible."

Tania Tapsell said Rotorua was home to many bright minds and investment was key to keeping them. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Tapsell said unlocking opportunities for investment would be key for Rotorua to retain its younger population.

"We have got so many bright minds here in Rotorua," Tapsell said.

"They don't need to go all the way to Auckland or overseas. I want to allow the ability for them to stay here, to start their business and to actually be supported here in the community."

Tapsell said if she were elected as Rotorua's youngest mayor she would engage with young professionals on key issues.

"It's about making sure you can engage in council processes so you can help to shape the future."

Ben Sandford said young people wanted to be able to contribute, to have ideas and be able to make them a reality. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Sandford said what he felt was missing from Rotorua was the "tangibility" of opportunities and possibilities.

"The council needs to be able to create opportunities and possibilities for us."

Sandford said young people wanted to be able to contribute.

"You want to be able to have an idea and you want to be able to make that idea happen."

Sandford said a better "nighttime economy" in the city would also help to encourage young people to stay and create the right "vibe".

"The mayor sets the tone. If we have a council with the right tone, the right vibe that creates a really great city."

Questions posed to candidates:

• What will you do as mayor to facilitate new homes being built for every end of the market?

• What would you do as mayor to help make Rotorua a great place for young people to keep them here and bring more in?

• What would you do to encourage tourists to stay longer in Rotorua?

• What would you do to encourage more events to come here?

• What would to do to restore Rotorua's brand and image?