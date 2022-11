Damaged shop front at the Sunset Super 7 this morning. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A Rotorua dairy has been ram raided this morning.

A police spokesman said police responded to a burglary at a commercial premise in Mangakakahi around 6am.

“It appears a vehicle was used to gain entry,” the spokesman said.

“It is not known at this point what was stolen. No one was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

The dairy is the Sunset Super 7 on Mount View Drive.