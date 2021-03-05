Rotorua Daily Post's average readership holding steady, new figures show

The Rotorua Daily Post's average issue readership for people 15 and over is holding steady at 22,000. Photo / File

The Rotorua Daily Post's average issue readership for people 15 and over is holding steady at 22,000 - the same number as it was at the end of last September and 9000 more than a year ago, new figures show.

The regional newspaper's weekly readership sits at 43,000 while its sister daily paper, the Bay of Plenty Times, grew its average issue readership by 5000 readers since last September and 11,000 readers compared with a year ago, according to the latest Nielsen news readership insights.

NZME newspapers and products are in a strong position, with its five regional daily titles, which also include the Northern Advocate, Hawke's Bay Today and Wanganui Chronicle, collectively reaching 293,000 people - an increase of 26 per cent on the same time last year.

NZME Bay of Plenty regional editor Scott Inglis said the results were extremely pleasing and the credit belonged with the newsroom team.

''Our journalists continue to produce outstanding journalism across both the Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times brands, and that is reflected in these figures,'' he said.

''We also introduced significant product improvements last year around our weekend editions, with the launch of the essence lifestyle magazine and Money business and property liftout.''

Inglis said it was clear to him that people were turning to trusted, high-quality media in print and online since the outbreak of the pandemic.

NZME Bay of Plenty general manager Greg Murphy said the latest readership results ''are again good news for Rotorua businesses who advertise in the Rotorua Daily Post as we are seeing an ongoing strong trend toward higher readership and increased engagement with our daily newspapers''.

''This is delivering increased return on investment for these businesses who advertise locally. ''

It was also positive news for NZME's national flagship title, The New Zealand Herald, with its weekly brand (print and online) readership surged past the magic 2 million mark.

The readership of the Weekend Herald newspaper is at an 18-year high.

The Herald's average daily print newspaper readership is now at 612,000 – a 35 per cent year-on-year increase and its highest in 17 years.

The paper's Travel magazine, which is also included in Tuesday's Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, sits at 429,000 - a rise of 12,000 on the previous survey period and up 58,000 compared with a year ago.

The NZ Herald reaches 8000 more readers in the Waikato region than the Waikato Times.

NZ Herald Premium digital subscriptions continue to grow, totalling more than 102,000, including 53,000 paid digital-only subscribers.