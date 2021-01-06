Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: September 2020

Rotorua's Hamish Hodgson is building the region's first reusable glass bottle milk factory on his Hamurana farm. Photo / File

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2020. Here's what made headlines in September.

September 5

Rotorua man Hamish Hodgson announced plans to build a swap-a-bottle fresh milk factory from his Hamurana farm at a cost of close to $500,000.

The announcement was made after more than two years of work behind the scenes and the venture is expected to be called Volcanic Creamery.

Hodgson had returned to Rotorua after years abroad with a dream of developing something new and innovative on his family farm.

September 10

Quinten Gale's mother was killed by a drink-driver. Photo / File

For Quinten Gale, his mother was everything.

"Your mother is your soul. That is what she meant to me. I just miss talking to my mother. She was it for me."

The former Rotorua man spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post about learning to live his life without her after she was killed by a drink-driver in January.

Martine Gale (nee Hansen), 71, died on January 29 in Waikato Hospital from head injuries.

Martine Gale died in January after being run over by a drink-driver.

"She was humorous, loving, caring and she just about got on with anyone from any walk of life."

September 14

The Hemo sculpture after installation. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua's long-awaited and controversial Hemo roundabout sculpture was finally installed more than three years behind schedule and more than $200,000 over budget.

The 12m-high 3D-printed sculpture - named Te Ahi Tupua - was originally due to be installed in July 2017.

The installation included Rotorua Lakes Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Kilwell Fibretube and Te Puia, as well as helicopters and cranes. The installation, near Te Puia, began about 6am.

September 17

Tarewa Rd residents Merepeka Raukawa-Tait and Aroha Bray speak out about MSD clients being housed on their street. Photo / File

A previously thriving accommodation outlet on Tarewa Rd being used by people struggling to get housing prompted Tarewa Rd residents to say people living there needed to behave or move out.

The residents banded together to speak out after enduring weeks of what they said was an increase in crime and intimidation.

They said they were so desperate to get their "street back", they are extending an offer to formally welcome them into the neighbourhood the Māori way in an attempt make them feel more responsible for their actions.

But the owner of the accommodation outlet where most of them were staying, Backyard Inn, said they had ironed out some initial teething issues and they believed it had improved recently.

September 21

All Blacks visit to Whakatane. Photo / File

The freshly named All Blacks squad was welcomed to Whakatāne with tamariki chanting a haka, birds warbling, a soft sea breeze and the faint smell of fish and chips on the nearby wharf.

The pōwhiri at Te Mānuka Tūtahi marae marked the start of the rugby team's three-day visit to the eastern Bay of Plenty town.

Reporoa-raised captain Sam Cane said players got "so much out of" getting out of the city.

"I know personally that some of the smallest areas in New Zealand have the heartiest rugby fans."

He recalled "good battles" with the team from nearby Ōpōtiki College when playing for Reporoa College in his teens - some of their "toughest games".

September 25

A man stole close to $400,000 worth of artwork - and then burnt down a $1.9 million Taupō home to cover it up.

David Vicent Hill, 37, was sentenced to five years' prison for three charges of arson, burglary and unlawfully being in a building by Judge Maree MacKenzie in the Rotorua District Court.

Hill entered a lakefront property on Lake Tce in Taupō and stole $382,000 worth of artwork before returning to burn down the property.

Just over a week later, he was caught with $150,000 worth of the stolen artwork after setting up camp at another unoccupied property.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Jenkins told the court that Hill had caused $2 million worth of destruction when he committed the burglary then burnt down the property to "get rid of the evidence".