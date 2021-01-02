Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: May 2020

Rotorua Primary School students Elodie Lines, 9, Taine Acton, 10, and India Rogers, 9, were happy to be back at school. Photo / File

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2020. Here's what made headlines in May.

May 6

Business chambers and forestry leaders across the country called on the Government to adopt a "wood-first" policy, saying it would create more than 3000 jobs nationwide.

The policy would mean homegrown wood and processed timber would be the preferred building material for publicly-funded residential, commercial and public buildings post Covid-19.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said prioritising wood would allow the Government and private sector to "support core primary producers in times of greatest need" and this would also stimulate investment in New Zealand's engineered wood products.

May 14

The Government unveiled its 2020 Budget on May 14.

Local social agencies welcomed the news that there would be more homes for the vulnerable and additional funding for social service providers.

While local politicians were divided on if the budget was a hit or a miss.

May 16

Mike and Anja Raynes, from Asure Palm Court Motor Inn, and their visitors Elisabeth and Alfred Schlieber-Jernek. Photo / File

An Austrian couple unable to fly home because of the Covid-19 pandemic were the only guests at a Rotorua motor inn hit by cancellations when the country moved into level 4.

Elisabeth and Alfred Schlieber-Jernek spent lockdown at the Asure Palm Court Motor Inn in Glenholme after borders and airports closed in the wake of the coronavirus.

They shared their experience of life in lockdown at the motel, including their 29th wedding anniversary and an Easter egg hunt.

May 18

After weeks learning from home, Rotorua pupils flocked back to school on May 18 with social distancing and strict hygiene measures in place to keep staff and students safe.

Rotorua Primary School was filled with laughter and excitement once again as 210 of the 270 pupils returned to school.

The Rotorua Primary School pupils were excited to get back into the classroom and see their friends again.

Taine Acton, 10, said he was happy to be back so he could see his friends and learn more things.

Rotorua Lakes High School had 84 per cent of students hitting the books again.

May 28

Wetini Mitai-Ngati launched the drive-through hangi. Photo / File

A drive through hāngī was offered by a Rotorua tourist attraction doing its best to capture a new market.

Mitai Māori Village offered the drive-through hāngī allowing customers to pre-book and pre-pay before collecting their meal at a specific time without having to get out of their cars.

The business, which offers a cultural experience and hāngī meal, was hit hard from the coronavirus pandemic like other tourism attractions but owner Wetini Mitai-Ngatai said his staff were keen to work and they wanted to do their best to capture the domestic market.

May 30

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye. Photo / File

More than double the number of people sought help from the local foodbank during the first half of 2020 compared to 2019 and the service expected demand to increase as the economic effects of Covid-19 set in.

The Salvation Army Rotorua foodbank helped 1548 clients from January to May, compared to 737 the same time last year.

Community ministries director Lieutenant Kylie Overbye said the foodbank moved from operating three days a week to six during alert levels 3 and 4 to cater for demand. Between five and 30 food parcels were given out each day.