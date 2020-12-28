Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: February 2020

Councillor Charles Sturt died in February on his birthday. Photo / File

February 4

All over the world there are young footballers who dream of someday landing a professional contract and playing for a living. For one former Rotorua player, that dream became a reality in February.

Nando Pijnaker chased his football dreams with ruthless enthusiasm and his hard work paid off.

The 20-year-old former Western Heights High School student and Ngongotahā AFC player signed a professional contract with Grasshopper Club Zurich in Switzerland.

He was to start in the club's under-21 side but had already spent some time training with the top side.

February 5

Former Rotorua tourism leader Don Gunn died at the age of 62 after battling cancer for five years.

Together with wife of nearly 36 years, Sue, they were a mighty team and the city of Rotorua became their home when Gunn was appointed Destination Rotorua Tourism Marketing manager in 2003.

He led the tourism team until 2011 before buying his own Rotorua tourism businesses and later becoming manager of Eves Realty.

Along the way, he was an active member of Rotorua Rotary Sunrise where he held senior positions, helped raise thousands for different causes and was a recipient of the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship.

He was farewelled at his funeral days later.

February 6

Thousands of people gathered at Ohinemutu for Waitangi Day celebrations.

The new commemoration event hosted by Tūnohopū Marae Trust was "a real success" chairwoman Norma Sturley said.

"I actually didn't expect this many [people] ... It is incredible."

She credited the organising team of about half a dozen people, saying she was "just the umbrella".

February 10

A massive fire took hold at a car wrecker on Wikaraka St, Ngongotahā around 7.10pm and smoke could be seen from around the city.

At its peak, 22 fire crews from Ngongotahā, Rotorua, Mamaku, Putaruru, Tirau, Rotoma, Kawerau, Tokoroa, Greerton and Mount Maunganui attended the scene where dozens of old cars were burning.

The blaze was under control by about 11pm, however, three crews remained at the scene overnight and local firefighters headed back to the scene the next day.

Crews received multiple calls of plumes of black smoke coming from the industrial zone of Ngongotahā.

February 16

Rotorua's biggest private employer of 300 staff and 80 contractors celebrated the company's 80-year milestone.

Red Stag Timber general manager Tim Rigter said the company's success rested with its staff, so it was important to celebrate the milestone with them.

He said while other sawmills had come and gone in the area, with devastating impacts on local communities, Red Stag Timber was able to remain top of its game.

Today it produces more than 550,000 cubic metres of radiata pine and Douglas fir lumber a year, with an annual turnover of more than $220m.

February 19

The country's largest pine product manufacturer and exporter owed more than $50 million to the Bank of New Zealand and other creditors, according to the first receivers' report released in February.

Claymark Ltd was placed in receivership on December 4, 2019 and Grant Graham, Brendon Gibson and Neal Jackson, of financial advisory firm KordaMentha, were appointed as receivers.

Their first report to the Companies Office shows at that date the Claymark Group owed approximately $50m to Bank of New Zealand as well as $16,826,000 to trade creditors.

Inland Revenue and employees are also expected to file preferential claims. The value of those was to be finalised.

February 20

Long-serving Rotorua councillor Charles Sturt died after battling cancer.

Charles Sturt's fight with cancer ended after exactly 64 years in this world. He was in his home surrounded by his family.

He was in hospice care for several weeks after learning at the start of this year the cancer drug he had been taking to keep his tumours at bay was no longer working.

Those who knew him said his family was his passion.

Sturt, a former Rotorua district councillor of 33 years, started his political career at the Ngongotahā County Borough Council.

His funeral was on February 27.