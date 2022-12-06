The bus is cruising around Rotorua collecting items for the Salvation Army foodbank.

KEY POINTS:

The Hits Fill the Bus is part of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal

Collecting non-perishable goods for the Salvation Army foodbank around Rotorua for 10 hours today

See below for all the stops where you can kindly donate

9.43am: Mokoia Intermediate Year 8 student Layne Murray said she had donated cans of tomatoes, kidney beans, spaghetti, peaches and pears.

”The best past of Fill the Bus is knowing that all the food is going to a great cause. We think it’s important that all families have a great Christmas.”

Layne said she had participated in Fill the Bus at Glenholme School and was excited to be a part of the event again.

Ryan Jenkins and Ashley Hanson at Mokoia Intermediate.

9.27am: At Owhata School the bus was greeted by seven eager students competing with each other for who could carry the most cans. Whaea Robin said the day was all about passing it on to others.

Owhata School's Braxton Te Kiri helps move boxes into bus.

9.14am: The bus has pulled into Rotokawa School, the first of our school visits. Principal Regan Williams said they had been collecting donations for about four weeks.

”A lot of the kids remember the visit last year and they understand why they’re donating the food. They were most excited about the people with the masks and lollies.”

Williams said participating in Fill The Bus taught the students about being kind and caring and understanding.

”That’s the most important thing.”

The next opportunity for the public to donate is at the Central Mall at 12.10pm.

Fill the Bus public drop-off times.

8.32am: Flynn Hurihanganui from Lynmore Primary School said his class was going on a trip today but he didn’t want to miss out on donating so he met the bus at Lynmore Junction. Thanks Flynn!

Flex Fitness trainer Kellyanne Fitzell brought a big, red box of donations to the Lynmore Junction stop. Fitzell said she and her colleagues wanted to support Fill the Bus to give back to the community.

”We wanted to do our part.”

Flynn Hurihanganui donated to Fill the Bus.

8.12am: The bus is heading out to Lynmore Junction now until around 8.40am. This is the last public stop for a wee while so get down there with your donations!

New Zealand Post’s Vanessa Fisher was first to drop off donations at the New World stop.”Everyone chipped in,” Fisher told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Jodeen McLean. New Zealand Post's Vanessa Fisher, The Hits Paul Hickey and the Grinch at New World.

8.03am: At the helm of this year’s Fill the Bus drive is community bus driver Jodeen McLean.

“I want to see how much food we can get into this bus to help people, she said.

McLean served as a truck driver in the New Zealand Army. She was deployed to East Timor, Antarctica and to Sinai Egypt. After some time as a stay-at-home Mum, McLean decided she needed to get out of the house.

She got a job as a bus driver in April and is the company’s newest recruit.

”The best part of the job is the passengers.”You get the regulars that are really nice and they give you hugs.

Fill the bus driver Jodeen Mclean.

7.48am: The bus has just pulled up at New World Westend carpark where it will be until around 8.10am.

Don’t forget our lovely friends at Scope Cafe on Tutanekai St are encouraging the public to get behind its Coffee for a Can Day today.

A free coffee for each donation to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal!

7.15am: Right here we go!

The bus is currently parked up at the Brookland Rd shops in Western Heights until about 7.40am. Next stop will be New World from 7.50am.

Come on down with your non-perishable goods for the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank.

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey will be on the bus all day from 7am until 6pm, and will be doing his radio show live from 9am to 3pm, chatting to lots of locals who make donations.

Paul says he is delighted to see so much support from many parts of the community for this year’s Fill the Bus.

“We have more schools and ECEs than ever before, which will make for a busy day and quick stops, but everybody is understanding because of what the end goal achieves.

“While the schools are major contributors as large groups, we want to give everybody the chance to donate and help fill the bus. So, those early morning, lunchtime, and after school periods are important parts of the day as well.”

Paul has previously said that over the past seven years Fill the Bus has collected more than $85,000 worth of food for the cause, and the aim this year is to crack the $100,000 mark.

Last year, the community donated 6597 cans and food items valued at $13,194 through the Fill the Bus campaign.

The bus parked up at Brookland Rd shops ready for donations.

Let’s Fill the Bus!:

Join us here live for one of the big days of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, The Hits Fill the Bus event, an annual day of fun, smiles and community generosity to support the Salvation Army Foodbank.

For 10 hours today, the bus will travel all over Rotorua visiting schools, businesses and shopping centres and slowly but surely the bus will fill up with non-perishable food donations from locals.

The first stop this morning is at the Brookland Rd shops in Western Heights from 7.20am.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, in combination with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, is working to raise food and money for the foodbank to help it feed those in need this Christmas and beyond.

This year’s appeal runs until Friday, December 23.

Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal 2022

An estimated 1440 items valued at more than $3600 have been donated to Rotorua’s foodbank as Rotorua Daily Post’s Christmas Appeal reaches its halfway mark.

Rotorua Salvation Army Corps officer Hana Seddon said so far there had been about 1100 items of food donated, plus 340 items from Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade’s food drive. With a $2.50 value assigned to each item — up from $2 last year due to the rising cost of living — this amounted to about $3600 worth of donations.

The community has rallied in many ways over the past three weeks to gather donations for the appeal.

Some examples include the Ngongotahā Medical Centre collecting items, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology barista students holding a Cans for a Coffee event, and Mamaku locals donating 340 cans after the Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade hit the streets for its annual food drive.

Also today, coffee and donations are promised to pour in at Rotorua’s Scope Cafe as patrons are encouraged to get behind its Coffee for a Can Day.

The cafe will be supporting the appeal by rewarding generous customers with a free coffee.

More information about Scope’s Can for a Coffee Day will be available on the cafe’s website and social media channels.

The community can also get donations rolling in when Zorb Rotorua holds its annual Can Day on Sunday, December 11.

On Can Day, people with proof of a Rotorua address will be able to score a maximum of two free rides per person.

More details about Zorb’s Can Day will be available on their website. Bookings are essential.

Scope cafe owner Dana Greer invites the community to get behind Can for a Coffee Day. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Latest figures show that within the first 10 months of this year, the Salvation Army provided kai to the value of $87,000 to those in need compared with $46,000 in 2019 before Covid — a rise of about 89 per cent.

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said the Christmas tree in the Daily Post office had continued to be surrounded by generous donations.

“The first half of this year’s appeal has flown by quickly, and we greatly appreciate all the donations so far.

“With a number of upcoming events and donations scheduled, we can’t wait to see what else the generous Rotorua community gives during these next three weeks of the appeal.”

Last year, a total of $65,792.10 was raised for the foodbank through cash and food donations.

This year, the appeal comes at a time when many are struggling with the cost of living crisis. While donations of food and money are welcomed, anyone wanting to help but struggling with this can consider donating their time.







