Rotorua has given generously to the foodbank. Pictured are Katie Hickey (front) Paul Hickey (back) and Hamish Gleeson during Fill the Bus. Photo / Mead Norton

Rotorua has given generously to the foodbank. Pictured are Katie Hickey (front) Paul Hickey (back) and Hamish Gleeson during Fill the Bus. Photo / Mead Norton

Schools, businesses, families and individuals have given a grand total of $76,500 of donations to the Salvation Army foodbank for Christmas. And that is just the provisional tally.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal officially ends today, having set a five-year record for community generosity with $37,500 in food and other items, $2000 in toys and gifts and $37,000 in financial donations donated over the course of six weeks. Each item donated was valued at $2.50.

This is the best result since 2017 when the appeal was run in conjunction with Rotorua police and raised $82,080. Last year, a total of $65,792.10 was raised for the foodbank through cash and food donations.

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said she and her team were grateful from the “bottom of our hearts” for the outpouring of aroha shown by Rotorua.

“This is my 20th year serving in the Salvation Army but my first year living in this amazing community,” Seddon told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“I have never seen anything as beautiful and wonderful as what I’ve experienced here through the Christmas Appeal and the distribution of kai and gifts to so many grateful whānau.”

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon says she and her team are grateful from the "bottom of our hearts" for locals' generosity. Photo / Andrew Warner

Seddon said the Salvation Army Rotorua team got hit hard with Covid with seven, including herself, having to isolate at home during the appeal’s crucial last week.

“I saw people rally together from far and wide to step in and get these gifts of aroha back out the doors and it was so special to see and hear.

“There were so many people receiving their hamper with happy, grateful tears — it was really moving. Some were speechless as they held their burgeoning boxes of kai.”

Seddon said the Christmas Appeal’s success was a “metaphor for life”.

“We’re better together, lending our strength to one another, through the good and tough times.”

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said the appeal’s final results were “spectacular”.

“It is amazing to see how the people of Rotorua have responded to the needs of their community.

“We know that the past year has been tough for everybody so it is faith-restoring to know that Rotorua people in need can count on others for generous support when it’s needed.’’

Inglis said he wanted to thank everyone who had contributed to the appeal.

“You’ve made a difference. Thanks to your kind donations, many people in Rotorua will be opening hampers and celebrating Christmas with smiles on their faces.”

Paul Hickey, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, Rotorua Salvation Army volunteer Raukura Kapa, and Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon. Photo / Shauni James

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said because of the donations, more families in Rotorua could relax into Christmas Day and enjoy a feast with family

“Christmas is supposed to be a time of abundance where we slip on our jandals, fire up our barbecues, and enjoy food with our families,” Tapsell said.

“Unfortunately, the significant increases in the cost of living, especially food, are causing a silent suffering for many.

“To see the amount of food gifted makes me proud of the manaakitanga our Rotorua people have shown in response.”

Tapsell said it was heart-warming seeing the enormous amount of food students collected this year being picked up from schools across the district.

“Together, we have given the gift of ensuring families in need can also enjoy a full pantry over Christmas.

“As mayor, I want to thank our communities’ efforts to support families in need through the Daily Post Christmas Appeal.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said $76,500 in donations was “just an amazing contribution by the people of Rotorua”.

“I’m quite taken aback by just how generous they have been; it tells me this is a community that cares deeply about our own,” McClay said.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has contributed and to wish them and their families a very Merry Christmas and a happy and sunny New Year.”

Rotorua Trust chief executive Jackie McCullough. Photo / Supplied

In its final week, the appeal received a big boost when Rotorua Trust made a donation of $10,000 as part of its December round of grant approvals.

Rotorua Trust chief executive Jackie McCullough said the donation was made to support the generosity of the community, whivh had donated thousands of items to the appeal.

“There are many people in our community working tirelessly to support Rotorua whānau,” McCullough said.

“The trust would like to recognise the work of those improving Christmas for whānau in need and those making a positive impact throughout the year.

“We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a good holiday break to relax and recharge.”

Reflecting on the past six weeks, the appeal’s organisers were impressed by the gifts, big and small, that appeared at various collection points and events throughout the city.

The Hits Rotorua host Paul Hickey said it has been “awesome” to see the generosity and the caring attitude of “our people”.

“It is locals looking out for locals,” Hickey said.

Midway through the appeal, Hickey ran The Hits Fill the Bus campaign, which played a major part in raising donations for the foodbank.

Glenholme School students donated 1061 cans to Fill the Bus. Photo / Mead Norton

This year Fill the Bus collected a total of 10,041 items, beating the previous record of 9376 in 2020 and last year’s total of 6597.

“The Hits Fill The Bus day was an obvious highlight for me and I’m stoked we were able to help facilitate a massive contribution to the cause,” Hickey said.

“The year has been pretty tough for everybody, but others are doing it tougher and doing just a little bit to help them is pretty special.”

Rotorua Weekender editor Shauni James said the generosity that has poured in from the community over the past six weeks has been “heart-warming”.

“The foodbank is an important service in our community and it is amazing to know that with all the donations received this year they are able to help people through the busy, tough festive season and beyond.”

James said the six weeks of the appeal was one of the Rotorua Daily Post office staff’s favourite times of the year.

“It is always so amazing and humbling to see how people are willing to give to help others.”