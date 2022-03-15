Police at the scene of the crash outside Rotorua Landfill. Photo / Ben Fraser

One person is in critical condition after a two-car crash outside the Rotorua landfill.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 30 about 12.15pm, a spokesperson said.

Traffic management had been place and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances responded to the scene and treated one patient who was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

A photographer near the scene said the crash was directly outside the entrance to the Rotorua landfill.

One car was on its roof.

At 3.20pm, police said in a statement that one lane of SH30 has re-opened, but traffic management is still in place.

It comes after one person died after a truck crash on private property near Whakatāne this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an overturned truck on private property on Mottram Rd, Nukuhou shortly before 8am.

A person died at the scene, police said.

WorkSafe has been advised.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their finding in due course.