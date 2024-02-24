MEETINGS 2023 media visit to Rotorua.

The number of conferences held in Rotorua this year is expected to double – pumping $15 million into the local economy and tourism industry.

While tourist levels were not at pre- href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/covid-19/" target="_blank">pandemic levels, Rotorua would see “impressive progress” in the market, as the city maintains its reputation as a world-class visitor destination.

The two largest venues are the Sir Howard Morrison Centre and the Energy Events Centre, the latter of which was set to host 29 conferences over the 2024 financial year.

These conferences were expected to bring 13,800 attendees and a $7m boost to the economy.

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the business events sector in Rotorua had “rebounded strongly over the last couple of years”, and was a target for further growth.

Conferences were typically scheduled for the quieter season, which provided a welcome boost to local employers as other tourism markets softened.

“In addition, delegates have a higher average spend and length of stay as they look to find novel ways to contribute to the destination and local community.”

He said the strong rebound in conference activity demonstrated a post-Covid-19 resurgence, though not quite yet at pre-pandemic levels.

Both international and domestic conferences were “fantastic for the city” and were “a target for further growth”.

Rotorua Energy Events Centre. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Conferences continue to serve as catalysts for local economic growth, driving tourism, hospitality, transportation, and event-related services.”

Rotorua NZ looked forward to Te Hui Taketake a Te Puna Tahua Toa – the International Indigenous Summit in July, attracting up to 1000 delegates worldwide.

The summit, themed Growing the Indigenous Economy Globally, would spotlight indigenous peoples and businesses.

The Business Events Industry Aotearoa MEETINGS Expo, which would be returning to Rotorua for the first time since 2011, was expected to bring over 1000 people to the city.

The conference was New Zealand’s only national trade show for the business events industry and would be held in both the Energy Events Centre and the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on June 19 and June 20.

“Once a year, the conference, meetings and events, exhibition and travel incentive sector come together to discuss new business opportunities across the country,” said the Business Events Industry Aotearoa website.

Rotorua Lakes Council said it provided a fantastic opportunity “to showcase our destination and our venues”.

After being closed for over five years for redevelopment, the Sir Howard Morrison Centre reopened in February last year where it held one conference event.

Sir Howard Morrison Centre by Shand Shelton and First Light Studio.

This year, eight conferences would be held in the centre, including the Entertainment Venues Association’s Mid-Year Conference in May, which will be attended by delegates from around New Zealand.

General manager of the EVA, Sally-Anne Coates, said the conference was last held in Rotorua in 2014 and they were “particularly excited” to be there with the building’s reopening.

They expected a similar number of people to 2023, which saw 120 delegates attending in Hastings.

Rotorua’s Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said conferences and events were a prime driver of Rotorua’s tourism and hospitality industries and an important contributor to retail.

“We are hearing reports of heavy forward bookings for these services. This is great news and will build confidence and help the Rotorua economy to get back to where it was pre-Covid.”

Rotorua was a natural destination for conference and event planners as there were many places to stay and things to see and do.

“Many of them build in activities to their agendas to make it more fun for their delegates,” Heard said.

He said the city was also blessed to have some leading businesses that support and sponsor events that all help our economy to thrive and grow.

Harriet Laughton is a multi-media journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.




























































