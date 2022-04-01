The Government's half price bus fares initiative is also now in place until June 30. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Cityride bus network will return to its normal timetable from Monday.

The network had been operating on reduced timetables since early March in response to driver shortages due to Covid-19.

All Cityride bus routes 1 to 12 will return to their standard weekday and weekend timetables from Monday. All urban bus services in Rotorua will return to a half-hourly frequency.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council transport and urban planning manager James Llewellyn said the network had been "heavily impacted" by Omicron and the council was "very pleased" to resume normal timetables and regular bus frequencies.

"Providing convenient and reliable public transport is a priority for regional council. We would like to thank both bus operator Ritchies and our passengers for their perseverance and patience during this challenging period of time.

"The return to full timetables again is also an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the Government's half price bus fares initiative which is now in place until June 30."

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check the Baybus website each time they travel for any service updates or call 0800 4 BAY BUS for the latest information.