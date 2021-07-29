Rotorua citizenship ceremony celebrates locals becoming new Kiwis

Rachel Louise Chapman from England with Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Andrew Warner

A love for Rotorua and New Zealand was the recurring sentiment shared by those receiving their New Zealand citizenship this week.

The latest citizenship ceremony was held at Rotorua Lakes Council on Tuesday, when 29 people from 11 countries became Kiwi citizens.

These were Denmark, England, Philippines, Australia, India, United States, Germany, Sri Lanka, Turkey, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

Sunset School pupils performed items for the candidates, with great performances that received plenty of applause.

During the ceremony, mayor Steve Chadwick said it was special to be able to enjoy this ceremony together during these times, and that it could sometimes be a long decision to become a New Zealand citizen.

"It is a big decision to take your family and move from your mother country to a new one. We love hearing what brought you here and what made you decide to become a New Zealand citizen."

A number of candidates had spent many years in the New Zealand already, and some had studied and grown up here.

Many of those receiving their citizenship said that they felt blessed and loved being in Rotorua, or that the city and country would hold a special place in their lives.

Rasmus Anderson from Denmark had said during the Great Financial Crisis he couldn't get work and so he and his family decided to make a new beginning.

His wife had worked in New Zealand before, and they travelled around the country for three months.

"It was an awesome experience and I got a job offer so it was a new beginning. We love being here."

During the ceremony, Rachel Chapman from England said she first came to New Zealand 20 years ago on her big OE and it was here she met her husband.

"I loved him so much I said, 'Why don't you come to the UK with me' ."

He went back to the UK with her for 12 years, before the couple decided to come back to New Zealand to raise their family.