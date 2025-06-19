The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.
He is also charged with unlawfully taking the woman’s Mazda vehicle, valued at $13,000, on the same day and drove while disqualified.
Judge Bergseng remanded Davoren in custody to reappear for a case review hearing on August 27.
The fire happened about midnight and took Fire and Emergency New Zealand about three hours to control.
The Rotorua Daily Post reported at the time of the fire a neighbour woke to hear a loud bang, smashing windows and sparking wires.
