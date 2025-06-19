Tuta Douglas Davoren appears in the Rotorua District Court accused of an arson on Fenruss St on June 5. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tuta Douglas Davoren appears in the Rotorua District Court accused of an arson on Fenruss St on June 5. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A man accused of burning down his own home on Fenruss St has appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

Tuta Douglas Davoren, listed in court documents as a 41-year-old chef, has pleaded not guilty to three charges – arson, unlawfully taking a car and driving while disqualified.

The house fire on Fenruss St.

Davoren, 41, was to apply for bail today but his lawyer, Andy Schulze, advised Judge John Bergseng he would not be applying yet.

Davoren is charged that on June 5, he damaged by fire a Fenruss St property that he co-owned with a woman, intending to cause loss to her.