Crews were called to a house fire on Fenruss St in Rotorua overnight.

A scene guard is in place after a suspicious house fire in Rotorua overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they received multiple calls about a house on fire in Fairy Springs around midnight.

The house was well involved in fire and about 15m by 10m in size, a spokesman said.

There were no reports of anyone in the house. The fire was being considered suspicious, he said.