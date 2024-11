Police attend an incident at the parking building on Pukuatua St in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Pukuatua St is partially closed as Rotorua police attend an incident at a public parking building.

Police, ambulance and City Guardians are on the scene.

A police spokesman said police were called shortly before 12.30pm.

He said it was a serious matter and asked that the public avoid the area.

Police would not be releasing any other details.