Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Budget Advice client debt up $5.5m in five months as more wage earners and homeowners seek help

Carmen Hall
By
4 mins to read
Some people are drowning in debt and are being encouraged to seek help. Photo / 123rfK

Some people are drowning in debt and are being encouraged to seek help. Photo / 123rfK


More wage earners and homeowners with mortgages are being hit by the rising cost of living and are seeking help from the Rotorua Budget Advisory Service - with client debt levels jumping by $5.5

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post