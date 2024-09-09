(From left): Rotorua Boys' High School students and national golf champions Kevin Bang, Francis Lockwood and Harrison Beazley.

The Rotorua Boys’ High School golf team has won the New Zealand Secondary Schools title for the first time in almost 20 years.

Raukura last won this trophy in 2005.

Raukura students Kevin Bang (Year 10), Francis Lockwood (Year 13) and Harrison Beazley (Year 12) join alumnus and current world professional golfer Danny Lee in achieving the milestone.

The team, coached by Gordon Hunt, Ken Allan and Ken Smith, was also awarded the Together We Are Better award.

This was selected on the criteria of the most prepared and unified team, and the most respectful and courteous group, as voted unanimously by the tournament volunteers and club members of Manukorihi Golf Club.