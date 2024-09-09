Advertisement
Rotorua Boys’ High School national golf champions again after almost 20 years

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
(From left): Rotorua Boys' High School students and national golf champions Kevin Bang, Francis Lockwood and Harrison Beazley.

The Rotorua Boys’ High School golf team has won the New Zealand Secondary Schools title for the first time in almost 20 years.

Raukura last won this trophy in 2005.

Raukura students Kevin Bang (Year 10), Francis Lockwood (Year 13) and Harrison Beazley (Year 12) join alumnus and current world professional golfer Danny Lee in achieving the milestone.

The team, coached by Gordon Hunt, Ken Allan and Ken Smith, was also awarded the Together We Are Better award.

This was selected on the criteria of the most prepared and unified team, and the most respectful and courteous group, as voted unanimously by the tournament volunteers and club members of Manukorihi Golf Club.

Hunt said both titles were incredible achievements.

“We’ve talked about this opportunity since we came together last year. I am really proud of the boys and their achievement. They had to demonstrate some resolve to stay in the mix for the tournament. I was especially proud that the team also picked up the Together We Are Better award.”

He said the national trophy demonstrated their athletic ability and the Together We Are Better award demonstrated good character, and combined, these made a great recipe for success.

(From left): Rotorua Boys' High School coaches, team and supporting students Gordon Hunt, Tawa Thomas, Kevin Bang, Francis Lockwood, Ken Allan, Harrison Beazley, Taylor Beazley, Rangimarie-O-Ihoa Manahi and Ken Smith.
Rotorua Boys’ High School acting principal Rie Morris said she was immensely proud of the team.

“E kīia nei te kōrero, ko te amorangi ki mua, ko te hāpai ō ki muri, and this achievement is certainly the embodiment of this whakataukī, or proverbial saying,” she said.

“Our young men are the amorangi who played exceptionally well, and the hāpai ō are the hands that have nurtured them to be and achieve so. Thank you to the team of coaches, and congratulations to our tamatāne, who are always winners in our eyes. Raukura [is] very proud of you all.”

The New Zealand Secondary Schools final was held from September 1-2 in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth.

