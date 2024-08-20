‘You are the embodiment of the whakataukī, ‘Ka tika a mua, ka tika hoki a muri’. Essentially that means, together all will be well and everyone’s collective efforts make for success. See you all there, Morris said.

Cameron Hay is switching roles to director this year after being musical director and sound operator for the school’s productions for the past 20 years.

Hay said he had the pleasure of witnessing the dedication, talent, and hard work of students and staff and he was excited to bring his vision to life as director for the first time.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with this production,” Hay said.

“The talent and dedication of our students have truly brought Jersey Boys to life,” he said.

Hay was drawn to the Jersey Boys’ story as it not only entertained, it educated and inspired.

The story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons was a timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.

“It is a production that resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, making it an ideal choice for RBHS to showcase the talents of our students,” Hays said.

Jersey Boys is the story of four young Italian-Americans who went from singing on street corners, under a streetlight in Belleville, New Jersey to singing on national television as their songs hit the top of the charts.

Their meteoric rise was fueled by talent, street savvyness and heart, with a sound that was uniquely theirs.

With songs like Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Walk Like a Man, the quartet finds itself at the top of the charts. However, personal and professional problems threaten to tear the group apart.

Jersey Boys is showing at the RBHS War Memorial Hall, from August 23 to 31.

Meet the creative team

Vocal Director: Elisha Fa’i-So’oialo

Elisha Fa’i-So’oialo has worked on numerous Raukura productions, including Aida and In The Heights. “The energy and enthusiasm of our cast have been inspiring,” she says. “This production showcases their incredible talent, and I am proud of how they’ve risen to the challenge.”

Choreographer: Sam Patangan

Making his debut on a RBHS production, Sam Patangan has added his creative flair to the show with dynamic choreography. “It’s been an honour to work with such a talented group of students,” Patangan said. “The choreography brings an exciting, fresh energy to the story, and I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

Musical Director: Jared Lasike

Returning for his third production, head prefect Jared Lasike is eager to showcase the musical talent of the kura. ”Being part of this production has been a fantastic experience,” Lasike said. “The live band and our dedicated cast have created something special that we’re excited for everyone to experience.”

Tickets

Tickets are available to buy online through Rotorua Boys’ High School website. Adults, $20, students $10, family of two adults and two children $50.