Rotorua biking identity and community legend Jeff Anderson has suffered a devastating stroke.

Anderson, 58, is well-known for helping others but is now the subject of a plea for help from his family who have set up a Givealittle page to help raise money for his recovery. An online auction has also been set up, with all proceeds going to the page.

Rotorua bike builder Jeff Anderson, pictured here in 2018, spoke out about his depression to raise awareness for mental health. Photo / Stephen Parker

The bike builder, mental health advocate and 2019 Dancing for Hospice contestant was lying in bed at 4.30am on March 13 when he experienced an initial stroke, son Shanan Whitlock said.

While in hospital later that day, Anderson experienced another far more debilitating stroke.

"He was doing okay, obviously experiencing the normal effects of a stroke, but then he had a second one in 24 hours. That's obviously done a lot of damage," Whitlock said.

After the second stroke, Anderson lost the use of the right-hand side of his body and is unable to speak, for now. The complete impact of the stroke won't be known for some time. He remains in hospital recovering.

A stroke can affect a person's ability to lift their arms, slur their speech, and create face drooping.

Strokes are New Zealand's second single biggest killer and the leading cause of serious adult disability. More than 11,000 strokes are experienced each year and 25 to 30 per cent of them happen to people aged under 65.

Jeff Anderson pictured in 2019 with Harcourts Dancing for Hospice partner Cherie Harpur. Photo / Stephen Parker

Whitlock said his father spent a lot of time sponsoring events, mentoring young and talented mountain bikers such as Jenna Hastings and Lachie Stevens-McNab, and helping countless people with their bikes through his business Jeffson Bikes (also known as Kiwibikes). For Anderson, helping others was standard.

"You basically can't go anywhere or do anything without having to stop and talk to someone. He's done a lot for a lot of people in the community," Whitlock said.

Now Anderson's family is hoping some of that goodwill will come back to him.

"We couldn't get that page up fast enough. We had lots of people ask if they could set one up for him."

As of 3pm yesterday, the page raised $14,535.

"Another reason for that is obviously, being a stroke victim, you don't get ACC or anything like that. If he's not able to move or use his right side of his body, he could possibly end up in a wheelchair and there are a lot of modifications to be done to the house," Whitlock said.

An online auction from Velo.creations Paintwork has also been created, selling custom-designed skate decks with all proceeds going to the Givealittle page. The auction is running until Sunday and people can access the company's Facebook page for more information or to place a bid.

"The community support from friends has been absolutely amazing. There's no way we can over-thank them," Whitlock said.

Whitlock said his father was a loving husband to his wife Janelle. The two marked their wedding anniversary on Sunday in hospital.

Anderson's other great loves were his family, Rotorua's cycling and mountain biking family, helping others, and his dog Sky.

In 2018, Anderson spoke publically about overcoming his personal battle with severe depression to raise awareness of mental health. He spoke of the importance of connecting with family, friends and people in the community as part of his healing.

Whitlock's partner Erin Coull said Anderson was "a fighter".

For years Anderson has been working on bikes out of his garage but about 12 to 18 months ago he finally opened up his own separate workshop. Returning to that shed would be a key focus of his recovery, Coull said.

"This has been his dream for a very long time; to have this workshop so that he's not just working out of the garage off the side of the house, which is what he's done forever.

"He's going to want to get back into that shed more than his customers. We want to give him the best chance of doing that."

If you would like to help Anderson's road to recovery, the Givealittle page can be found here.



Common first symptoms of stroke include:

- sudden weakness and/or numbness of face, arm and/or leg, especially on one side of the body

- sudden blurred or loss of vision in one or both eyes

- sudden difficulty speaking or understanding what others are saying

- sudden dizziness, loss of balance or difficulty controlling movements

A stroke is a medical emergency. Call 111 immediately if you find yourself – or see anyone else – experiencing any of the below symptoms. Not all strokes are sudden and incapacitating. The sooner medical attention is received, the less damage a stroke will cause.

Source - The NZ Stroke Foundation