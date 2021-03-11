Rotorua Aquatic Centre's 50m pool has reopened to public ​​​​​

Rotorua Aquatic Centre's 50m pool after construction. Photo / Supplied

Swimmers have been enjoying the newly renovated 50m outdoor pool at Rotorua Aquatic Centre this week.

It opened last weekend, and the completion of the 50m pool marks the end of the first phase in the work to redevelop the Rotorua Aquatic Centre.

Rotorua Lakes Council set aside funding in the 2018-2028 Long-term Plan to bring the highly-valued community facility up to a standard that Rotorua could be proud of.

"We are very pleased that we can celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Aquatic Centre redevelopment," says Rotorua Lakes Council operations group manager Jocelyn Mikaere.

The new pool being filled. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

"The pool looks fantastic, it sets the high standard that we want to achieve for the rest of the Aquatic Centre.

"We want to continue the momentum and we already have the next significant stage scheduled for later this year.

"In addition, staff are now working on designs to give the outdoor changing rooms a bit of a facelift and install accessible toilets and showers."

The work to improve the outdoor changing rooms is expected to begin around June/July and should take about 10 weeks to complete.

The improvements will include more toilets and showers, painting, roof repair, geothermally heated water, and accessible toilets and showers.

The changing rooms will be closed for the work period and will be fenced off. In the meantime, designs will be finished and a tender process will take place before work can start.

Construction of the new pool. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Craig Carter, CLM chief executive, says Leah Burgess and the Rotorua CLM team had all been looking forward to the opening of new 50m pool, and that Rotorua Lakes Council needed to be congratulated for their mahi and vision in now having a 50m pool that we could all be proud of.

"The great thing about the outdoor 50m pool is it provides outstanding space for the competitive swimmers as well as our tamariki who want to have fun outdoors.

"Big thanks also the Rotorua community for being so understanding during the work project, as the saying goes 'some short term pain, for some long term gain'."

The 50m pool now slightly deeper and slightly longer, has a new filtration system, stainless steel gutters, liner and a new decking area surrounding the pool.

A bulkhead has also been installed to provide extra options for lane and leisure swimming.

Items still to come include new shade sails between the deck area and the outdoor changing rooms and a Poolpod accessibility lift.

The Poolpod will be installed once the remaining equipment arrives from overseas.