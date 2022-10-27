Stage Two of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre upgrade is set to begin. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Lakes Council is preparing to start construction of the next stage in the Rotorua Aquatic Centre's multimillion-dollar makeover after securing $8.05 million in government funding.

Stage Two will focus on upgrading the main pool hall and front-of-house area, the council said in a statement.

The indoor facilities will close on November 20 for construction to begin, with the 50m outdoor heated pool and outdoor reception remaining open throughout construction.

The council and the Government will contribute $23.45m to Stage Two, with the refurbished facility aiming to open in early 2024.

The government portion is Rotorua Lakes Council's entitlement under the Three Waters Reform 'Better Off' fund, which the council determined would be used to progress the Aquatic Centre project.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said this was an important project.

"The Aquatic Centre is a hugely important asset to our community and we are very pleased to see this revitalisation project get under way.

"This is a much-loved facility, providing our community with not only a safe environment to learn to swim, but also a space for water sports, exercise, gatherings and recreation.

"Based on feedback from the community we know the Aquatic Centre is in need of an upgrade. I am very much looking forward to delivering a revitalised, fit-for-purpose centre to our community," Tapsell said.

Council community wellbeing deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi said the project was consulted on for the 2018–2028 and 2021–2031 Long-Term Plans, with clear community feedback in both rounds supporting the upgrade.

He said the multi-faceted project was not just cosmetic.

"Built nearly four decades ago, this significant community asset is well overdue for revitalisation, to enable the facility to continue safely operating into the future.

"We need to address the facility now before the building's lifespan is significantly impacted – we want to ensure our staff and users have a modern, fit-for-purpose facility that will support our community for years to come.

"We also want to create a facility our community loves, uses and is proud of. The community have told us they want this upgrade and we're thrilled to see it becoming a reality," Pewhairangi said.

The outdoor 50m pool and outdoor changing facilities were refurbished in Stage One of the project, which cost $3.9m and finished in 2021.

Stage Two involves a reclad of the main pool hall, including a transparent roof with UV protection, relining of the leisure pool and refurbishing the reception and indoor changing rooms to provide modern, accessible facilities and more family-friendly spaces.

Pewhairangi said closing all the indoor facilities enabled the project to be completed safely in the most cost-effective manner, maximising the budget for facility improvements in Stage Three.

Stage Three will see upgrades to leisure attractions that may include a hydroslide, splash pad and new fitness centre.

Rotorua Aquatic Centre facility manager Leah Burgess said that while the redevelopment was a considerable undertaking, the reward outweighed the construction wait.

"Our team is excited and ready for this revitalisation – it will give us a new sense of pride, coming to work each day in a modern and vibrant facility.

"We understand how important our facility is to the community – we host many events, birthday parties and lessons and will be in touch with anyone who has a booking after November 20, 2022 to try to accommodate them in our outdoor facility or make alternative arrangements."

The council encouraged the public to make use of the region's lakes this summer while the construction was taking place.

The Aquatic Centre's outdoor heated 50m pool will still be available, as well as other local swimming facilities like the Polynesian Spa, Waikite Valley Thermal Pools, Hell's Gate, Secret Spot, the new QE facility which is expected to open early 2023 and the new Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa, also expected to open early 2023.

